The scene in Milpitas where a man was found dead.

Milpitas police are investigating the death of a man who was found early Saturday on Winsor Street.

The body was found in a secured area of a business. When asked if the man had been discovered inside or outside the building, Lt. Raj Maharaj said only that the police department is working on leads.

Police have remained tight-lipped about the man's death and it remains unconfirmed whether it is suspicious in nature.

Chris Ayala, who lives in a trailer nearby and was questioned by police, told NBC Bay Area that the incident began around 1 a.m. when someone called 911 and said they had come across a body.

The man said he may have slept through a fight, but doubts that a gun was involved. The windows to his trailer were open, he said, and he heard nothing until officers arrived at the scene.

Although he said he didn't know anything about Saturday's death, Ayala wasn't surprised that there had been trouble.

"It honestly doesn't surprise me," he said. "There's always fights" outside bars in the area.

Further details were not available.



