Police Locked in Standoff in Bodega, Nearby Roads Closed | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Powerful Storm on Tap, Alerts in Effect
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Police Locked in Standoff in Bodega, Nearby Roads Closed

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shutterstock
    File image

    Sonoma County sheriff's officials are at the scene of a standoff situation Sunday afternoon in the unincorporated community of Bodega.

    At 11:55 a.m., sheriff's officials said they were involved with a barricaded suspect in the area and had closed several roads.

    According to sheriff's officials, Bodega Highway is closed between state Highway 1 and Joy Road. Salmon Creek Road is also closed between Bodega Highway and Tannery Creek Road.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices