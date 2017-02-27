Police Search for Suspects in San Rafael ATM Heist

San Rafael police are searching for two suspects wanted in an ATM heist.

The crime was reported early Monday at the Marin Airporter, located at 1081 Anderson Drive.

Police reponded at 2:22 a.m. to a burglary alarm at the business and discovered major damage to the main entry of the building. Further investigation revealed an idepentdently owned and operated ATM was missing from the lobby area, police said.

Surveilance video released by police shows a newew model white SUV enter the parking lot and back up to the front of the building.

A suspect is seen in the video exiting the SUV and forcing entry into building. The suspect was wearing a tan hoodie sweatshirt and blue latext-type gloves, police said.

The suspect is also seen in video attaching a rope or cable to the ATM and connecting it to the SUV waiting outside. The suspect vehicle then drove forward, dragging the ATM outside and causing damage to the building.

Video then shows at least one of the suspects loading the ATM into the SUV.

The ATM was recovered at 11:30 a.m. in Richmond. Police said the ATM loss and value of the building damage were not immediately known Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the suspects and incident are asked to call San Rafael police at 415-485-3000. Tips can also be made online by using the SRPD Silent Witness tip form available at www.srpd.org/tips.