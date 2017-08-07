Police Seek Additional Victims in San Jose Sexual Assault

A man posing as a doctor who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault last month may have victimized several more women, according to the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit.

Ezequiel Dureo-Carvajal represented himself as a doctor and conducted unlicensed medical examinations on a female victim on July 15, police said. He was arrested July 28 at his place of business, Iridologia Farmacia, on West Alma Avenue in San Jose.

Dureo-Carvajal was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on one felony count of sexual battery, one misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy and one misdemeanor count of unauthorized practice of medicine, police said.

Investigators on Monday said they believe Dureo-Carvajal may have victimized more women.

Anyone with information about the incident or similar incidents should contact Detective Jaime Alfaro of the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit at (408) 277-4102. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).