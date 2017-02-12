Authorities at the Menlo Country Club in Woodside work to end a standoff with a man. (Feb. 12, 2017)

A man who hit a police car Sunday morning at the Menlo Country Club in Woodside before trapping himself inside of his car and pulling out a knife surrendered to authorities after a lengthy standoff.

The ordeal began just after 6:30 a.m. when police attempted to stop the man near Woodside Road and Alameda De Las Pulgas, police said.

He drove into the Menlo Country Club, came to a stop and then backed into a police car, according to police. He continued to sit in the vehicle before brandishing the knife.

Authorities surrounded the vehicle and negotiators were later able to convince the man to throw his knife outside of the car, according to police. The man, who injured himself with the knife, later gave himself up shortly before 11:45 a.m.

Menlo Country Club employees were evacuated during the standoff. No roads around the country club were impacted.