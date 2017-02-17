Police Detain Active Shooter in Oakland

Police have detained an active shooter in Oakland after he started shooting from a house in Oakland Friday morning.

A Nixle alert said a man was armed with a rifle at 98th and Golf Links Road, and asked the public to stay away from the area.

"There is a man armed with a rifle in the area of 98th and Golf Links Road. Please stay out of the area. OPD will pick a media staging area shortly," the advisory said.

The scene is next to Bishop O'Dowd High School which was briefly placed on lockdown.

Chopper footage showed the man armed with a rifle peeping out of a window from the house, pointing his gun outside and firing. Police were A one point the man came out with the rifle and a spray can and drew obscene graffiti on the garage. He then came outside on the street and drew more obscene graffiti on a patrol car.

Police detained the man and are in the process of securing the area. The suspect was carried out in a gurney to an ambulance.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.