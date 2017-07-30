Roughly 5,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers in San Francisco's Richmond District lost power Sunday, according to the company.

The outage, which was triggered by an equipment failure, started shortly after 9:30 a.m. and knocked out power for thousands, according to PG&E spokesperson Jacqueline Ratto.

Approximately 30 minutes later, about 2,000 customers were still impacted by the outage, Ratto said. Roughly 960 customers were still affected by 2 p.m.

Further information was not available.