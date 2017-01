SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 06: Willie McCovey waves to the crowd during a ceremony for Willie Mays' 80 birthday before the San Francisco Giants game against the Colorado Rockies at AT&T Park on May 6, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

President Barack Obama on Tuesday pardoned baseball Hall of Famer Willie McCovey, who pleaded guilty in 1995 to income tax fraud.

The San Francisco Giants legend's income tax fraud was related to the non-reporting of income received from memorabilia and autograph shows.

McCovey still works with the Giants as a senior advisor and goodwill ambassador.

