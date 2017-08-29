Proposal to Divide East Bay School District Heads to Vote

Northgate High School in Walnut Creek and four other schools could separate from the Mt. Diablo Unified School District.

A vote scheduled for Tuesday afternoon could decide the fate of a controversial proposal to create a new school district in Contra Costa County.

The proposed Northgate District would include just five schools — Walnut Acres Elementary School, Bancroft Elementary School, Valle Verde Elementary School, Foothill Middle School and Northgate High School — and effectively separate from the much larger Mt. Diablo Unified School District.

Opponents argue that the move is elitist and discriminatory with some going as far as calling it an example of segregation.

Those supporting the secession have countered those arguments, claiming that the Mt. Diablo Unified School District is too large to meet the needs of those five schools and that the move is not a race issue. An independent review conducted earlier this month concluded that the "reorganization would not promote racial or ethnic discrimination or segregation."

The Contra Costa County Board of Education is slated to vote on the issue starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday. If approved, the proposal would still need to be approved by the state.