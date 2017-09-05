Protesters Rally in SF Against Trump's DACA Decision

Protesters march in the streets of San Francisco against the Trump administration's decision to end DACA on Tuesday. (Sept. 5, 2017)

The Trump administration's decision to end a key Obama-era protection for young immigrants sparked multiple protests Tuesday at San Francisco's City Hall and at the federal building.

At the City Hall rally, recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program spoke publicly about the personal impact of Tuesday's announcement.

Community organizer Diana Flores was brought across the U.S.-Mexico border when she was 4 years old. For the past four years, she’s been working to help low-income families, addressing "the housing crisis and the impacts of displacement for black residents and brown residents of San Francisco," she said.

Flores found a place to live in Oakland so she wouldn’t be taking a space from the people she was serving.

"As a single person looking for housing, it’s so much easier than a family of four looking for housing," she said. "So I wanted to take myself out of that equation."

Inside City Hall, Mayor Ed Lee said the nation made a promise to Flores and the other 800,000 DACA recipients that they would be protected if they stepped out of the shadows.

"Today, the federal administration has broken that promise and turned their back on these young people," Lee said. "These individuals have only known our country as their home."

Republican National Committee leader Harmeet Dhillon said the president's decision to end DACA will allow Congress to do its job, and maybe create an opportunity for compromise.

"For example, a compromise could look like people in Congress on a bipartisan basis saying President Trump, you get your funding for your wall, and you legalize these people, and that’s it," Dhillon said.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) replied to that compromise idea with a statement that he would not give Republicans a pass to be a slight racist on Monday so that they could be fully racist on Tuesday.