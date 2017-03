Puppies rescued after being abandoned near dumpster in Vallejo.

Three puppies are being cared for in Vallejo after being abandoned near a dumpster.

Someone spotted the strays in a dog bed that was left out in the cold. Two of the puppies look like hounds and the third a Chihuahua.

All puppies are three months old and have been turned over to Pits R Us, a local rescue.

The puppies are receving treatment and medicine. The rescue is asking for supplies to help care for the animals. Visit PitsRUs.org for more information.