Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith has been charged with assault, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Prosecutors said Smith on July 4 allegedly beat his sister's boyfriend in Old Town Pasadena on July 4. He also accused of stomping on the victim's head in the alleged attack.

The District Attorney's Office said Smith faces one felony count each of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 29.

The case remains under investigation.

The Oakland Raiders have yet to return calls seeking comment.

No other information was immediately available.