Raiders Cornerback Sean Smith Charged with Assault in Los Angeles County - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
13 Dead, 100 Injured in Barcelona Attack
OLY-BAY

Oakland Raiders

COVERING ALL THINGS SILVER AND BLACK

Raiders Cornerback Sean Smith Charged with Assault in Los Angeles County

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Raiders Cornerback Sean Smith Charged with Assault in Los Angeles County
    Scott Bair
    File image of Sean Smith

    Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith has been charged with assault, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

    Prosecutors said Smith on July 4 allegedly beat his sister's boyfriend in Old Town Pasadena on July 4. He also accused of stomping on the victim's head in the alleged attack.

    The District Attorney's Office said Smith faces one felony count each of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 29.

    The case remains under investigation.

    The Oakland Raiders have yet to return calls seeking comment.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 1 minute ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices