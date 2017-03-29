One day after learning their team is leaving for Las Vegas, Raiders season ticketholders got an ill-timed message on the web from the team about placing deposits on seats at the new stadium in Vegas.

The message reads: "Place a $100 deposit today to reserve your spot in Raiders history."

It was a tough pill to swallow for some fans, one tweeting "The ink's not dry, our hearts ripped out and you ask for money to pour salt on our wound?"

Fans weren't the only ones frustrated by the Raiders relocating to the Las Vegas. After Tuesday night's Warriors game, Draymond Green gave his opinion, saying he feels bad for the city of Oakland, andthat if he was a fan, he wouldn't attend games for the next two seasons.

The Raiders are expected to stay in Oakland for at least two more seasons, possibly three, as the new Las Vegas stadium is constructed.