Niners Considering Trubisky With No. 2 Pick: Reports

Former North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky (No. 10) could be in play for the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. (Photo by Jeff Gammons/Getty Images)

Just when it seemed the 49ers had smothered speculation that they’ll take a quarterback with the second overall pick, that possibility has taken on new life just days before the draft.

Though most analysts have said this year’s crop of quarterback prospects is lacking in big-time talents, North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky appears to be gaining steam as a possible 49ers pick at the top of the draft.

On Monday, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport wrote that the 49ers are “still internally debating their No. 2 pick.” Those options include trading down out of the No. 2 spot – if they can find a partner – taking the best player available (such as Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas) or taking Trubisky.

“San Francisco has done extensive homework on each of the top passers,” wrote Rapoport. “If the 49ers are on the clock and poised to take Trubisky – over players like LSU’s Leonard Fournette of Stanford’s Solomon Thomas – it could create an interesting dilemma.

“Several teams are plotting potentially trading up with the Niners or others for a quarterback, gauging the price and weighing options. The Browns (who also have the No. 12 pick in Round 1) are one of those teams, as are others who could draft a QB high.”

The rise of Trubisky has been a surprise, based on his inexperience – he started just one season for the Tar Heels – and some mixed reviews. In fact, Trubisky and the other top QBs in this draft, Deshaun Watson of Clemson, DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame and Pat Mahomes of Texas Tech, comprise a group that hasn’t received overwhelming reviews.

Longtime NFL analyst Mike Mayock recently said he didn’t believe any of those passers deserved to be taken high in Round 1.

“I think most of this quarterback class should be late down the line, whether it’s first round or second round,” Mayock said.

Ryan Van Bibber of SB Nation floated a more plausible scenario Monday about the reports the 49ers may draft Trubisky at No. 2. Van Bibber believes the 49ers are simply trying to drum up interest among other teams that might want to leap up to the No. 2 overall spot, including Cleveland (which has both the No. 1 and No. 12 picks).

Wrote Van Bibber: “If the 49ers float the possibility of taking Trubisky at No. 2, it might just be enough to entice some other team that wants him (maybe the Browns!) to trade up, fulfilling (John) Lynch’s desire to be ‘open for business.’"