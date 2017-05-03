It is sweltering in the Bay Area and the heat wave has prompted fears about fire danger.

Fire departments across the area are keeping a close eye on wildfires amid skyrocketing temperatures.

Places like Dinosaur Park in Pleasant Hill are seeing a good amount of grass and weeds, following the heavy rain. But firefighters worry the heat will cause the grass to turn brown in no time, posing a potential fire hazard.

To that end, Contra Costa County officials have already begun sending weed abatement notices to homes in the area. Residents are asked to comply by mid-June.

“We always encourage people to be careful of smoking materials, of parking vehicles on unabated grass and weeds like this, and to be careful using lawn mowers that aren’t designed for weed whacking because they can actually strike a rock and cause a spark and ignite a fire,” said George Laing, a spokesman for the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.