People who gathered at the Rosie the Riveter Trust in Richmond, Calif. in August 2015 set the Guinness World Record in 2014 for having the most people, 1084, show up dressed as Rosie the Riveter in one place.

The annual Rosie the Riveter rally is expected to draw thousands of bandanna-clad fans to Richmond on Saturday, where the attendees will try to smash the Guinness World Record for the "Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Rosie the Riveter" for the third time.

Last year, 2,229 women people came dressed as Rosie The Riveter, helping the Richmond-based rally secure the title against competitors from Michigan. This year, Richmond organizers are hoping to beat their own record.

The official count will kick off at 10 a.m. at the Rosie the Craneway Pavilion in Richmond. The Home Front Festival, featuring live music, kid-friendly events, and local cuisine, will start at 12 p.m. at nearby Lucrecia Edwards Shoreline Park.

To be counted as a "Rosie," attendees must wear a red and white polka-dot bandana that covers their hair, a dark-colored shirt with matching dark pants, or coveralls. Check the website for the full list of dress code requirements, and to find out where you can purchase last-minute Rosie gear.



The iconic image of cartoon Rosie — bandanna secured, showing off her impressive biceps, with the tagline "We Can Do It!" — drilled its way into public consciousness during World War II, when it was part of a promotional campaign to encourage women to take up jobs that men had vacated while fighting overseas. Since then, Rosie has become a symbol of female empowerment known to millions, appearing at the Women's March and other women-centered events.

In Richmond, the history of Rosie is especially significant. The old shipyards where many so-called "Rosies" went to work has since transformed into the Rosie the Riveter Historic Home Front Museum. Several local women who worked there were instrumental in creating a National Rosie the Riveter Day earlier this year.

To find out more about the event, check out the official guide.