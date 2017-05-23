SF Home Used to Photograph Jerry Garcia Drops Asking Price

.The five bedrooms, five bathroom house is on the market for $4,995,000.

A San Francisco Victorian home best known for its rich history during 1967s Summer of Love has dropped its asking price by $1 million after sitting on the market since November.

The 4,500 square foot home was formerly owned by Rolling Stone magazine alum, Baron Wolman, who incidentally hosted a number of Summer of Love superstars like Janis Joplin, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Bill Graham. Wolman also reportedly photographed Jerry Garcia and Janice Joplin in the upstairs studio.

Since Wolman owned the Victorian gem, the home has undergone various renovations, shifting its appearance from a once hippie abode to a contemporary residence.

The five bedroom, five bathroom home on Belvedere Street is on the market for $4,995,000.



