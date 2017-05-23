SF Home Used to Photograph Jerry Garcia Drops Asking Price | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

SF Home Used to Photograph Jerry Garcia Drops Asking Price

By Jennifer Gonzalez

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Google Maps
    .The five bedrooms, five bathroom house is on the market for $4,995,000.

    A San Francisco Victorian home best known for its rich history during 1967s Summer of Love has dropped its asking price by $1 million after sitting on the market since November.

    The 4,500 square foot home was formerly owned by Rolling Stone magazine alum, Baron Wolman, who incidentally hosted a number of Summer of Love superstars like Janis Joplin, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Bill Graham. Wolman also reportedly photographed Jerry Garcia and Janice Joplin in the upstairs studio.

    Since Wolman owned the Victorian gem, the home has undergone various renovations, shifting its appearance from a once hippie abode to a contemporary residence.

    The five bedroom, five bathroom home on Belvedere Street is on the market for $4,995,000.


    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices