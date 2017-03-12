SF Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Pregnant Woman | NBC Bay Area
SF Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Pregnant Woman

By Bay City News

    Lauren Soriano

    Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating an at-risk woman who is nine months pregnant that went missing Sunday morning in San Francisco.

    According to police, Lauren Soriano, 32, was last seen leaving her residence in the Cole Valley neighborhood around 11 a.m.

    Soriano is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 115 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, gray sweat pants and beige UGG boots.

    According to police, she is known to frequent Ocean Golden Gate Park.

    Anyone with information about Soriano's whereabouts or who has seen her since Sunday morning is encouraged to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 553-0123.

