San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee is promising more than $1 million for immigrant-related services ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

Trump, who will be sworn-in as president Jan. 20, has promised to deport those with criminal records and witthold funding from sanctuary cities like San Francisco.

Lee said there are two goals with his promise: First is to calm fears of what may happen when Trump comes into office, and second is to protect immigrant rights.

"It's all about getting rid of and reducing fear in our city," Lee said.

But not everyone is on board with the spending and how the plan is laid out.

At the Islamic Society of San Francisco, Lee announced $1.5 million as part of a campaign aimed at boosting services after fears of deportation.

"No matter what potential attacks there might be coming from the federal authorities, we are going to be that city of refuge and sanctuary for everyone," Lee said.

The funds are on top of $3.8 million that will go toward helping community-based groups.

San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi said it is a good step, but may not go far enough.

"This does not address what our propose sought to do, which is to provide representation to all the people who couldn't be here today because they're behind bars facing immigration proceedings," Adachi.

Lee said the money will come from the general fund.