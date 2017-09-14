San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo at a news conference following Attorney General Jeff Sessions' announcement that DACA will be rescinded.

San Jose officials on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration's decision to repeal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, according to a statement issued by the office of Mayor Sam Liccardo.

"This action has caused significant fear, uncertainty and impacts among approximately 800,000 Americans who were brought to this country as children and have known no other country than the U.S.," the statement said.

Roughly 800,000 DACA recipients nationwide are asked to meet "stringent eligibility requirments," including education and a lack of criminal history.

"The city of San Jose — and countless other jurisdictions in the state — currently employ hard-working DACA recipients to provide critical public services to our residents," the statement continued.

To that end, the law firm, Cotchett, Pitre and McCarthy, is offering pro bono assistance to the San Jose City Attorney's office.

San Jose is poised to "suffer tangible losses from the Trump administration's actions given the significant services, work product, and taxes that these employees currently contribute to their community," the statement said.

San Jose officials including Liccardo, City Manager Norberto Duenas, Assistant City Attorney Nora Frimann and others are holding a news conference at 10 a.m. outside the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building and U. S. Courthouse.

Video SJ School District Enrollment to Fall Amid High Living Costs

Check back for updates on this developing story.