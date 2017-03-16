San Jose police used flash bangs to end a lengthy standoff early Thursday with a man who allegedly tried to strangle his mother and then barricaded himself into their apartment. Bob Redell reports.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a 38-year-old man having attacked his mother in an apartment near Branham Lane and Monterey Highway, a police source said.

The pair lived together and became involved an argument, during which the man assaulted his mother in the bathroom, according to the source. He even tried at one point to choke her.

The woman and her daughter were able to escape, the source said, but the man locked himself into the house and refused subsequent police orders to come out.

Officers surrounded the complex and the man turned himself more than six hours later, around 1 a.m.

The source told NBC Bay Area that there was more than one warrant out for the man’s arrest.