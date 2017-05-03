San Jose Police Officer Responding to Family Disturbance Shoots, Hurts Man | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Jose Police Officer Responding to Family Disturbance Shoots, Hurts Man

By Rhea Mahbubani

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A San Jose police officer responding to an alleged family disturbance late Tuesday night opened fire and wounded a man, police said. Bob Redell reports.

    (Published 11 minutes ago)

    A San Jose police officer responding to an alleged family disturbance late Tuesday night opened fire and wounded a man, police said.

    Police responded to the 1500 block of Mt. Frazier Drive in the East Foothills around 11:35 p.m., according to a department statement. 

    It remains unclear what prompted the officer to fire, but police said at least one bullet struck a male suspect.

    The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital. No one else was injured, according to police.

    The police officer will be placed on paid administrative leave in keeping with department policy. No further details were immediately available.

    The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit are conducting a joint criminal investigation.

    The officer-involved shooting is also being monitored by the San Jose Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit, the City Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor.

    People with information about the case are asked to call the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

    Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices