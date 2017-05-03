A San Jose police officer responding to an alleged family disturbance late Tuesday night opened fire and wounded a man, police said. Bob Redell reports.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Mt. Frazier Drive in the East Foothills around 11:35 p.m., according to a department statement.

It remains unclear what prompted the officer to fire, but police said at least one bullet struck a male suspect.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital. No one else was injured, according to police.

The police officer will be placed on paid administrative leave in keeping with department policy. No further details were immediately available.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit are conducting a joint criminal investigation.

The officer-involved shooting is also being monitored by the San Jose Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit, the City Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor.

People with information about the case are asked to call the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.