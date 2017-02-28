SAN JOSE, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Cars are seen in floodwaters on February 22, 2017 in San Jose, California. Flooding on Tuesday prompted the evacuation of over 10,000 people in the area. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

The San Jose City Council on Tuesday ratified a local emergency proclamation in response to last week's historic flooding.

The emergency proclamation comes a day after city officials estimated flooding caused $50 million in private property damage and $23 million in public property damage.

In addition, the council passed an urgency ordinance to defer and waive flood cleanup and repair fees.

While the cleanup effort in San Jose continues, a political fight is brewing over accountability between the city and Santa Clara Valley Water District.

The two agencies were part of about 20 meetings with Santa Clara County's Emergency Operations Center before last week's flooding. Sources told NBC Bay Area that the minutes from those meetings indicate the water district provided timely warnings to San Jose that the Coyote Creek was in danger of flooding.

On Friday, NBC Bay Area first revealed city documents indicating the city of San Jose may have received misleading information from the Santa Clara Valley Water District about the threat of flooding from Coyote Creek caused by overflow from Anderson Dam in Morgan Hill.

The city starting March 9 will hold a series of public hearings to address the problems between the city and water district that led to residents being warned late or not at all.

Anyone interested in volunteering and helping with flood recovery efforts should visit helpindisaster.com/sanjose.

