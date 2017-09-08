Sandoval Goes Deep to End Hitless Street, Giants Steamroll White Sox - NBC Bay Area
Sandoval Goes Deep to End Hitless Street, Giants Steamroll White Sox

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff

    Getty Images
    Pablo Sandoval #48 of the San Francisco Giants is greeted by Mac Williamson #51after hitting a three-run homer against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning on September 8, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.

    Pablo Sandoval can finally smile again. After going without a hit in his last 39 at-bats, he ended the streak with a bang in Chicago.

    In the fourth inning with two on and two outs, Sandoval unloaded on a ball for a three-run home run off rookie Lucas Giolito as the Giants went on to beat the White Sox, 9-2, Friday night.

    Sandoval drove in four of San Francisco's nine runs.

    Matt Moore earned the win on the mound. The lefty hurled 6 2/3 innings and only allowed two earned runs while striking out four. Moore is now 5-13 with a 5.31 ERA.

    Brandon Crawford also delivered at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a RBI on the night.

    The Giants improved to 56-87 on the season.

