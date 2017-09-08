Pablo Sandoval can finally smile again. After going without a hit in his last 39 at-bats, he ended the streak with a bang in Chicago.
In the fourth inning with two on and two outs, Sandoval unloaded on a ball for a three-run home run off rookie Lucas Giolito as the Giants went on to beat the White Sox, 9-2, Friday night.
Sandoval drove in four of San Francisco's nine runs.
Matt Moore earned the win on the mound. The lefty hurled 6 2/3 innings and only allowed two earned runs while striking out four. Moore is now 5-13 with a 5.31 ERA.
Brandon Crawford also delivered at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a RBI on the night.
The Giants improved to 56-87 on the season.
Published 1 minute ago