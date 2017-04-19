JB Yancy in 2014 (left) and in 2017.

The Contra Costa County sheriff's office is seeking possible additional victims in a child molestation case involving a 26-year-old man.

JB Yancy was arrested earlier this year after a three-month investigation, sheriff's officials said.

Alleged acts of molestation against a minor victim in North Richmond were brought to the attention of the sheriff's office late last year, according to authorities.

Detectives then launched an investigation and confirmed the allegations, sheriff's officials said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Yancy, and he was booked on multiple counts of child molestation into the Martinez Detention Facility, where he's being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to authorities.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims in the case and would like to talk to anyone with information.

Yancy has lived in Vallejo, Richmond and Fairfield and approached the North Richmond victim in a public place, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's sexual assault unit at (925) 313-2625 or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voicemail message.