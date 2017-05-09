A jury on Tuesday found Antolin Garcia Torres guilty in the murder of Morgan Hill teenager Sierra LaMar, who went missing in 2012.

Sierra, then 15 years old, disappeared while walking to a school bus stop on March 16, 2012. Garcia Torres was charged with murdering the girl, even though her body has not been found.

Video Jury Reaches Verdict in Sierra LaMar Murder Trial

Defense lawyers suggested the teen is a runaway and a missing person, while prosecutors have linked Garcia Torres to DNA evidence.

Images From the Sierra LaMar Case



A Santa Clara County crime lab analyst testified in the trial that hair found on a rope recovered from the back of Garcia Torres' car contained Sierra's DNA.

Sierra's family and friends will be at the courthouse Tuesday, hoping they'll see justice for their loved one.

Video Jury Begins Deliberating in Sierra LaMar Murder Case

Channah Foreman has been waiting for a long time to see justice for her best friend. While she’s hoping for a guilty verdict, her ultimate wish is to find Sierra.

"It’s going to be that lingering question of what happened to her," Foreman said. "This could have happened, this possibility most likely did happen."





According to experts, the threshold question for the jury is whether Sierra possibly is still alive. In a homicide, if the jury felt she could still be out there, that could go in the defendant's favor, they said.

The trial started in January. The jury deliberated between 10 to 11 hours before reaching a verdict, a spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Court said.

NBC Bay Area's Cheryl Hurd contributed to this report.