Sikhs Step Up, Welcome Oroville Dam Evacuees in Their Temples | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1
Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending

Tracking trending stories that have the Bay Area talking

Sikhs Step Up, Welcome Oroville Dam Evacuees in Their Temples

By Lisa Fernandez

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Oroville Dam Crisis: Thousands Ordered to Evacuate Homes

    [NATL-BAY] Oroville Dam Crisis: Thousands Ordered to Evacuate Homes
    Commissioner Farrow/@CHPCommissioner via Twitter

    Members of the Sikh faith are inviting the 188,000 evacuees that were forced to leave their homes because of the damaged Oroville Dam emergency spillway to come to their temples to eat and rest.

    “We’re well prepared, all gurdwaras (Sikh Temple) are indeed open, we have meals and temporary shelter for needy,” the Stockton Gurdwara wrote on Tuesday. Gurdwara means "door to the guru or House of God."

    Harsimran Singh tweeted in all caps: “IF ANYBODY FROM OROVILLE AREA IS IN NEED FOR FOOD SHELTER, AND MEDICAL HELP PLEASE FEEL FREE TO HEAD TO TURLOCK SIKH TEMPLE. #OrovilleDam.”

    And a Roseville police lieutenant stopped by a gurdwara in Roseville to roll dough with a Sikh woman cooking for Oroville evacuees. He tweeted: "The Temple has stepped up 2serve those in need."

    The Yuba City area is a central migration spot for Sikhs, most of whom hail from Punjab, India. It’s about an hour’s drive from Oroville.

    A central tenant of Sikhism is “Vand Chhakna,” or share what one has with others. Sikh temples host langars, or community kitchens, to regularly feed members and anyone in need.

    Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Contact Lisa Fernandez at lisa.fernandez@nbcuni.com or 408-432-4758. Follow on Twitter at @ljfernandez

     

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices