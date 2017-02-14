Sikhs Step Up, Welcome Oroville Dam Evacuees in Their Temples

Members of the Sikh faith are inviting the 188,000 evacuees that were forced to leave their homes because of the damaged Oroville Dam emergency spillway to come to their temples to eat and rest.

“We’re well prepared, all gurdwaras (Sikh Temple) are indeed open, we have meals and temporary shelter for needy,” the Stockton Gurdwara wrote on Tuesday. Gurdwara means "door to the guru or House of God."

Harsimran Singh tweeted in all caps: “IF ANYBODY FROM OROVILLE AREA IS IN NEED FOR FOOD SHELTER, AND MEDICAL HELP PLEASE FEEL FREE TO HEAD TO TURLOCK SIKH TEMPLE. #OrovilleDam.”

And a Roseville police lieutenant stopped by a gurdwara in Roseville to roll dough with a Sikh woman cooking for Oroville evacuees. He tweeted: "The Temple has stepped up 2serve those in need."

The Yuba City area is a central migration spot for Sikhs, most of whom hail from Punjab, India. It’s about an hour’s drive from Oroville.

A central tenant of Sikhism is “Vand Chhakna,” or share what one has with others. Sikh temples host langars, or community kitchens, to regularly feed members and anyone in need.