Fans Flock to San Jose for Second Running of Silicon Valley Comic Con
Fans Flock to San Jose for Second Running of Silicon Valley Comic Con

By NBC Bay Area staff

    NBC Bay Area
    People check out the displays at Silicon Valley Comic Con. (April 21, 2017)

    Comic book fans in the Bay Area are rejoicing. That's because Silicon Valley Comic Con returned to San Jose the second-consecutive year Friday afternoon.

    The three-day show will feature the latest in tech gadgets, video game developments, artistic displays, and comics, of course.

    Folks on Friday were able to relieve science fiction memories in the form of recognizable vehicles used in famous movies such as "Batman," give a wave to R2-D2 from the legendary "Star Wars" series, and even catch a glimpse of Apple co-founder and Silicon Valley Comic Con organizer Steve Wozniak cruising by on a Segway

    Notable celebrity guests throughout the weekend include Steven Yuen from AMC's "The Walking Dead," Grant Gustin from CW's "The Flash," former astronaut Buzz Aldrin and actor William Shatner. Adam Savage, Tory Belleci and Kari Byron formerly of "Mythbusters" will also be in attendance.

    Fans of superheroes, science fiction and fantasy across the Bay Area in the past had been forced to travel out of the area if they wished to attend to Comic Con shows, but Wozniak changed that last year. He finally managed to transform downtown San Jose into a geek paradise.

    Comic Con runs through the weekend at the San Jose Convention center. Tickets can be purchased online.

    Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago
