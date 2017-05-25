Former Soccer Coach Arrested on Suspicion of Molesting 11-Year-Old | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Former Soccer Coach Arrested on Suspicion of Molesting 11-Year-Old

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Union City PD
    Victor Juarez

    A former Union City soccer coach was arrested Thursday on suspicion of molesting an 11-year-old girl, police said.

    Victor Jaime Juarez, 44, was arrested at his home in Union City and taken to jail on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor child and annoying or molesting a minor child, Union City police Sgt. Steven Mendez said.

    Juarez worked as a private girl's youth soccer coach in Union City for several years until he moved to Alameda as a soccer league manager, Mendez said.

    The allegations in this case relate to the suspect's tenure in Union City. The victim was 11 years old at the time of the alleged acts, according to Mendez.

    The case began May 3 when Union City police got a complaint of alleged misbehavior between the girl and her former soccer coach, Mendez said. After an investigation, the district attorney issued a felony arrest warrant for Juarez, the sergeant said.

    Though Juarez has no prior criminal history and is not listed in any sex offender databases, detectives are trying to determine whether or not the alleged incident was isolated, Mendez said.

    Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Angela Fonseca at (510) 675-5283 or afonseca@unioncity.org.

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices