Southwest Airlines Flights Take Off from Oakland to Mexico for First Time Ever
NBC_OTS_BAY1
Southwest Airlines Flights Take Off from Oakland to Mexico for First Time Ever

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Southwest
    File image.

    Two Southwest Airlines flights leaving Oakland International Airport on Saturday checked off a milestone for the commercial carrier.

    The airline launched its first ever flights from Oakland International Airport to international destinations, according to a Southwest Airlines spokesperson. Those two destinations over the border were Puerto Vallarta International Airport and Los Cabos International Airport.

    A mariachi band, cake and balloons were commissioned to celebrate the momentous event.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago
