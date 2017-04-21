Police are searching for suspects who posed as construction workers in Walnut Creek. (April 20, 2017)

Walnut Creek police are looking for three suspects who disguised themselves as construction workers and pepper sprayed a store clerk in an elaborate, but ultimately failed, plot to steal luxury watches.

According to police, two men donning hard hats, dusk masks, and yellow construction vests entered the OC Watch Company on Cypress Street — a pre-owned store that sells high-priced brands like Cartier and Rolex wristwatches — just before noon Thursday. The report says a third suspect was spotted wearing the same garb outside, loitering near the door with a black backpack.

Once inside, police say one of the suspects approached the store owner, handed him a clipboard, and asked him to sign a release to shut off power to the building. When the store owner looked down, the suspect allegedly pepper sprayed him and a nearby customer.

The second suspect then smashed a display case with a baseball bat, according to police. The suspects were unable to skirt off with any merchandise because the store owner “scared” them away. Police did not describe what tactics the owner used to frighten them.

The suspects, all three of whom police describe as men standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, bolted into a black, late model Dodge Challenger with silver rims and black paper plates.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call Detective Bill Jeha at 925-256-3518.