Students from Marin Middle School on Tuesday were given potentially life-saving lessons during tsunami preparedness drills. Pete Suratos reports.

Students in San Francisco Learn Value of Tsunami Preparedness

Students in San Francisco on Tuesday learned some potentially live-saving lessons.

Taking part in Tsunami Preparedness Week, the students from Marin Middle School were instructed to head to higher ground when a tsunami is triggered and encouraged to adequately prepare in the event that disaster strikes.

Bijan Karimi from San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management said that San Francisco's coastline, Marina Green and financial district would be the neighborhoods hardest hit if a tsunami were to strike.

More than 50 tsunamis have hit the San Francisco Bay Area since 1850.

Folks interested in learning more about emergency preparedness are encouraged to visit SF72.com for tips and information.