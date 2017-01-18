Swastikas, Pro-Trump Fliers Found on UC Berkeley Printers

Students and parents are raising concerns after pro-Nazi fliers appeared on printers around the UC Berkeley campus that also championed the day that Donald Trump is sworn in as president. Adrian Arambulo reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 17, 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

Students and parents are raising concerns after pro-Nazi fliers appeared on printers around the UC Berkeley campus that also championed the day that Donald Trump is sworn in as president.

A Jewish mother, who asked to be called Mary for fear of retribution and who lives in the San Fernando Valley, said her daughter is a freshman at Cal. She obtained one of the fliers through a friend, who works on campus, and who said that they appeared on many, if not all, printers on Tuesday.

She said she’s upset because the school did not notify the students about the fliers and dismissed her claims. She provided one of the fliers to NBC Los Angeles, showing swastikas and which say “Samiz.dat…It’s almost here, we take power on the 20th.” Samizdat was a key form of dissident activity across the Soviet bloc, where people produced underground publications to evade censorship.

Jan. 20 is when Trump is inaugurated.

"I wish the students at least would've had some sort of notice, because without finding out through someone who works there, we wouldn't have known,” Mary said on Tuesday.

In an email on Tuesday, Cal spokesman Roqua Montez said there is no credible threat at this time, and a UC Berkeley police sergeant said detectives are following up on the issue. How many fliers were found and on how many printers has not been revealed.

Similar fliers have been sent to printers in March.

The fliers then were filled with hate against Jews and gays. A hacker that the New York Times identified as Weev was thought to be behind the fliers that were found on seven different printers, some of which spewed fliers emblazoned with swastikas, calling on white men to join the "struggle for white supremacy." Similar messages were found at 11 other universities across the country.

It’s unclear if this hacker is also behind the latest propaganda at Cal. Weev told the Times in a previous interview that "white cultures and only white cultures are subject to an invasion of foreigners."

A records search under Weev’s real name shows he had not been arrested in the Northern California as of Wednesday morning, according to the federal court system. But the New York Times noted that that he had been convicted of identity fraud to access a computer without authorization in 2010, but his conviction was overturned on appeal in 2014.

“These fliers look to be very similar,” Montez said in an email.

“We were encouraging community members to notify us and we will document any additional incidents,” he said. “Additionally, we will be working with our IT services to arrange for outreach regarding the open source printer/fax machine settings.”