Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Richmond were shut down Thursday afternoon due to a shooting investigation.

Three suspects taken in custody Thursday following another freeway shooting in the Bay Area are believed to be connected to gangs, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP estimates 80 freeway shootings on Bay Area highways since 2015. The most recent shooting occurred Thursday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Richmond.

Video Video Shows Dirt Bikers Beating Man on Hwy 101 in SF

Police said a man and a woman were hurt in the targeted shooting, which also prompted eastbound lanes of the freeway to be shut down until late Thursday.

The male victim, who had been driving a Honda minivan, suffered five gunshot wounds and was airlifted to a hospital, the CHP said. The woman was transported by ambulance; her condition was not known late Thursday.

Shooting on Interstate 80 in Richmond Injures 2, Shuts Down Eastbound Lanes

A man and a woman were hurt in a targeted shooting that prompted eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Richmond to be shut down Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Thursday, March 9, 2017)

The shooting is the latest in a string of shootings along East Bay roadways, mostly on I-80 and Highway 4, over the past few years. In response, some cities such as Pittsburg have installed cameras on the roadways.

Hercules Councilman Dan Romero and a dozen other local leaders have asked the state for $2 million to install security cameras and license plate readers along I-80 and other roadways.

Video Raiders Aldon Smith Involved in SFPD Car Crash

"This will continue to happen until the state pays to have cameras installed along the freeway," Romero said Thursday.

Romero is upset because little action has been taken.

"We’ve been lucky," he said. "Maybe it’s been targeted, but what happens when one day a young family loses their child?"