A San Jose café is doling out cups of coffee – with a twist – for charity. The Proper Cup serves specialized art in the foam on top of a latte. (Published Friday, July 28, 2017)

The Proper Cup Offers Caffeine, Art and Charity in San Jose

A San Jose café is doling out cups of coffee – with a twist – for charity.

The Proper Cup servces specialized art in the foam on top of its lattes. Customers can choose from a number of designs – or they can bring their own.

The fee for the art work is 75 cents and that money goes to charity.

“We’re aligning ourselves with different charities and making sure people know that as they’re supporting us, they’re supporting the community,” said the coffee shop’s owner, Dean Sherrell.

Investigative Feds Say Oakland ISIS Sympathizer Wanted to Kill Thousands

For now, the Proper Cup’s donation are benefiting the Palo Alto Firefighters Association.

Sherell will choose another charity, once they have reach a goal of $1,500.



