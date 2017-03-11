Three-Alarm Fire Breaks Out in Room With Bio-Hazardous Waste at Stanford Medical School | NBC Bay Area
Three-Alarm Fire Breaks Out in Room With Bio-Hazardous Waste at Stanford Medical School

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Hazmat crews rushed to a Stanford medical school building early Saturday after a three-alarm fire, which has been contained, broke out in a room with bio-hazardous waste, Palo Alto fire officials said.

    Decontamination crews were also on hand around 8:20 a.m., but officials said the fire did not impact patient care at Stanford Hospital. 

    The blaze broke out before 8 a.m., and although the area surrounding the room on fire were evacuated, a sprinkler system contained the flames to a single unit, according to officials.

    Further details were not immediately available.

    Check back for updates.

    Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
