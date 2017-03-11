Hazmat crews rushed to a Stanford medical school building early Saturday after a three-alarm fire, which has been contained, broke out in a room with bio-hazardous waste, Palo Alto fire officials said.

Decontamination crews were also on hand around 8:20 a.m., but officials said the fire did not impact patient care at Stanford Hospital.

The blaze broke out before 8 a.m., and although the area surrounding the room on fire were evacuated, a sprinkler system contained the flames to a single unit, according to officials.

Further details were not immediately available.

