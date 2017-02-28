Tideline Expands Berkeley to San Francisco Ferry Service | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Tideline Expands Berkeley to San Francisco Ferry Service

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    sinfrancisco via Instagram
    File image of San Francisco.

    Bay Area commuters looking to travel to San Francisco from the East Bay now have another option thanks to a new ferry service departing from Berkeley.

    The Tideline ferry will expand service to run Monday through Friday. The ferry launched last month and initially offered service on Thursday and Friday. Tideline starting Wednesday, March 1, will add Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday service.

    A one-way fare cost $8, but commuters can also purchase a monthly pass for $290.

    For the Berkeley to San Francisco ferry schedule and to purchase tickets, visit TidelineTickets.com.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices