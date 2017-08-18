Police are investigating a shooting near downtown San Jose that has left two people with life threatening injuries, officials said. Ian Cull reports.

Two off-duty firefighters were shot, one fatally, in San Jose's Japantown on Thursday night, and one person has been detained in connection with the crime, sources say.

The shooting was reported at 9:37 p.m. near 8th and Taylor streets. The shooting appears to have happened across the street from Gordon Biersch Brewery, police say.

Sources told NBC Bay Area that the victims were Oakland firefighters, who recently graduated from the Fire Academy. After attending the Taylor Street Night Market with other firefighters, they were confronted by an armed man.

It is unclear whether words were exchanged or what circumstances led up to the shooting.

The second off-duty firefighter is in stable condition, but sustained very serious injuries.

Overnight, a large procession of firefighters made its way from Regional Medical Center to Valley Medical Center.

