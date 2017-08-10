The part of Terminal A where two SJC workers were exposed to carbon monoxide. (Aug. 10, 2017)

Two workers at Mineta San Jose International Airport are recovering Thursday from exposure to carbon monoxide.

The pair was using a gas-powered saw in an "interior, lower-level area" of Terminal A, which is far from the boarding gates, airport spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes wrote in a news release.

They reported headaches, shortness of breath and lightheadedness and were taken to an area hospital as a precaution around 2:10 a.m. The men are expected to be OK, she said.

“San Jose Fire Department’s testing in the area revealed higher than normal levels of carbon monoxide,” Barnes wrote. “Airport staff ventilated the area with fans and fresh air through open doors monitored by security guards.”

The incident occurred when the terminal, used by Jet Blue, Air Canada, American, Delta, United and other airlines, was closed. Passengers will be unaffected, according to Barnes.