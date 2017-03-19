Uber President Jeff Jones has resigned, according to a report from ReCode.
The No. 2 executive at the San Francisco-based ride hailing company cited differences in beliefs and approach to leadership," ReCode said.
Uber confirmed the departure, in a statement published by ReCode: “We want to thank Jeff for his six months at the company and wish him all the best.”
And, in a note to staff, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said: “After we announced our intention to hire a COO, Jeff came to the tough decision that he doesn’t see his future at Uber. It is unfortunate that this was announced through the press but I thought it was important to send all of you an email before providing comment publicly."
Jones also confirmed the departure with a blistering assessment of the company in a statement to ReCode:
“It is now clear, however, that the beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber, and I can no longer continue as president of the ride sharing business."