Report: Uber President Resigns Citing Differences in Approach to Leadership

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Uber President Jeff Jones has resigned, according to a report from ReCode.

    The No. 2 executive at the San Francisco-based ride hailing company cited differences in beliefs and approach to leadership," ReCode said.

    Uber confirmed the departure, in a statement published by ReCode: “We want to thank Jeff for his six months at the company and wish him all the best.”

    And, in a note to staff, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said: “After we announced our intention to hire a COO, Jeff came to the tough decision that he doesn’t see his future at Uber. It is unfortunate that this was announced through the press but I thought it was important to send all of you an email before providing comment publicly."

    Jones also confirmed the departure with a blistering assessment of the company in a statement to ReCode:

    “It is now clear, however, that the beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber, and I can no longer continue as president of the ride sharing business."

