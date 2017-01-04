Unbelievable Trick Shot: Harlem Globetrotters Player Sinks 100-Foot Basket from Rooftop of Oracle Arena | NBC Bay Area
Unbelievable Trick Shot: Harlem Globetrotters Player Sinks 100-Foot Basket from Rooftop of Oracle Arena

    It's tough to top some of the highlights Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors have provided fans over the years at Oracle Arena, but the visiting Harlem Globetrotters did just that with an unbelievable trick shot.

    Video posted online by the exhibition basketball team shows Harlem Globetrotters star Buckets Blakes hitting a 100-foot basket from the rooftop of Oracle Arena.

    The Globetrotters are in the Bay Area preparing for a seven-game stretch from January 14-22.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 25 minutes ago
