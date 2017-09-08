Unconscious Woman Pulled From Burning Pleasant Hill Home

A woman was hospitalized early Friday after she was rescued, while unconscious, from her burning Pleasant Hill home.

The victim and her husband live near Taylor and Contra Costa boulevards on the 100 block of Sylvia Drive. The pair heard loud bangs in their garage around 2 a.m. and then saw flames, according to Contra Costa County Fire Capt. Lisa Martinez.

The man ran out, but his wife, who was on the phone with dispatchers, never made it out of the house, fire officials said. Firefighters found her unconscious in a rear bedroom and took her out of the residence.

The woman is being treated at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. There is no word on her condition.