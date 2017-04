PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 22: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors sits on the bench during pregame warm ups before Game Three of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on April 22, 2017 in Portland, Oregon. Durant is not playing becasue of a calf injury. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

After missing the last two games with a left calf strain, Kevin Durant will play Monday as the Golden State Warriors try to close out the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

The Warriors made the announcement about two hours before tip-off in Portland.

While Durant is active, Shaun Livingston and Matt Barnes will not play.