Wildfire in Nevada County Forces Evacuations, Closes Roads - NBC Bay Area
Wildfire in Nevada County Forces Evacuations, Closes Roads

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A growing wildfire burning near Grass Valley in Nevada County closed roads and caused mandatory evacuations Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017)

    The blaze, dubbed the Pleasant Fire, was burning in South Yuba River State Park, just off Highway 49, and had scorched more than 200 acres, including multiple structures, fire officials said.

    All roads between Highway 49 and Oak Tree Road, north of Tyler Foote Road, were under mandatory evacuations, the agency said.

    An evacuation center was opened at First Baptist Church, 1866 Ridge Road in Grass Valley, Cal Fire said.

    No further details were available.

    Published at 11:39 PM PDT on Aug 30, 2017 | Updated at 11:57 PM PDT on Aug 30, 2017
