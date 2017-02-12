Woman Sexually Assaulted Outside Rockridge BART Station: Police | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1
Woman Sexually Assaulted Outside Rockridge BART Station: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

    File image of a BART train.

    A man was arrested early Sunday for sexually assaulting a woman outside of BART's Rockridge Station in Oakland.

    A bystander initially called police around 2 a.m. and alerted them to "some sort of a dispute" near the entrance of the station, according to the BART Police Department.

    Arriving officers found the man and the woman engaged in sexual activity in the parking lot, according to police. Officers reported that the woman did not consent to the activity.

    The man and the woman were interviewed before the man was arrested and booked into the Santa Rita Jail, police said.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 53 minutes ago
