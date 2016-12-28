A wrong-way driver in a silver Volkswagen in San Jose allegedly struck a red Chevy head-on early Wednesday morning, causing a three-way car crash that shut down part of the highway. Dec. 28, 2016

A wrong-way driver in a silver Volkswagen in San Jose allegedly struck a red Chevy head-on early Wednesday morning, causing a three-way car crash that shut down part of the highway.

A CHP officer said the driver of the Volkswagen suffered a major ankle injury and was taken to the hospital. The driver in the Chevy suffered unknown major injuries. A BMW driver, who also got caught up in the accident on southbound Highway 280a at Bird Avenue, complained of some pain but did not go to the hospital.

The accident was reported just before 4 a.m. A Sig-Alert was issued shortly afterward.