Yemeni Girl, 12, Arrives in US, Reunites With Her Family

A 12-year-old Yemeni girl was reunited with her family Sunday afternoon at San Francisco International Airport after being stranded for the past week in the eastern African country of Djibouti due to President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Eman Ali, whose parents are American citizens and live in Los Banos, initially was due to arrive in San Francisco on Jan. 28, but she and her father were not allowed on their flight from Djibouti because of Trump's executive order banning people from Yemen and six other nations from traveling to the U.S.

On Friday, Seattle-based U.S. District Judge James Robart put a temporary restraining order on Trump's ban, allowing Eman and Ahmed Ali to board a flight to SFO, according to attorney Katy Lewis.

On Sunday, the father and daughter were on American soil, and Eman became a citizen when her passport was stamped at SFO, Lewis said. Eman was born in Yemen and has been trying to move to the U.S. for six years, the attorney said.

"Her mother was a citizen at birth, but she lived in Yemen most of her life until recently. And her father naturalized in 2010."

The Trump administration has appealed the temporary restraining order and submitted a request to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to immediately stay Robart's order. But the court denied the stay request, and the appeal process will continue Monday.

Meanwhile, Eman was greeted by several family members at SFO's international terminal, where she hugged her relatives, cried tears of joy and smiled. She was escorted through the terminal by family members and Lewis, surrounded by a throng of media and curious onlookers.