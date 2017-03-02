A high-ranking executive for a nonprofit youth services organization in Santa Clara was arrested Thursday on suspicion of child porn possession, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.

David Bruce Lang, the chief financial officer for the Bill Wilson Center, was taken into custody about 7 a.m. by Santa Clara detectives at his Bret Harte Court home, police said. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose.

Police said they found disturbing images, mostly of boys, on a computer belonging to Lang.

Lang, 63, who has been with the Bill Wilson Center since 2004, also volunteered as an assistant Scout Master for a Sunnyvale Boy Scout troop in the 1970s, police said.

The center's CEO, Sparky Harlan, said Lang did not have direct contact with children. Harlan said the Bill Wilson Center does a general fingerprint-based background check on new hires, but does not check a child abuse index for administrative positions like Lang's.

"No indication at this point that anything happened here at Bill Wilson Center," Harlan said.

The Bill Wilson Center provides services such as counseling, housing, education and advocacy for youth and families throughout Santa Clara County, according to its website.

A neighbor said Lang was always "very quiet and very polite," but mostly kept to himself. She said he occasionally was seen with a amle friend.

The investigation into Lang is ongoing, with assistance provided by the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) and Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) task forces, police said.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Santa Clara Police Detective Frank Hagg at 408-615-4821.

Bay City News contributed to this report.