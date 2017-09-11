NYC Pizza Festival Turns Into Fyre Festival-Like Scam, Customers Say

Pizza-hungry New Yorkers are fuming after shelling out $75 for tickets to a pizza festival where attendees claimed they only got slivers of cold slices at a "shady" parking lot -- and now state prosecutors are opening an inquiry into the event. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Monday, Sept. 11, 2017)

Pizza-hungry New Yorkers and other customers are fuming after shelling out as much as $75 for tickets to a pizza festival where attendees claimed they only got slivers of cold pizza slices at a "shady" Brooklyn parking lot -- and now state prosecutors are launching an investigation into the event.

The New York City Pizza Festival, which took place in a parking lot in Bushwick Saturday, was promoted as a "day long celebration of the dough, cheese, tasty sauces and delicious toppings," according to Gothamist, but people instead got "cold and awful" pizza that were "smaller than a sample size," as one person complained on Facebook.

"It was like the people from Fyre Festival decided to throw a pizza party," attendee Connell Burke told Gothamist, referring to the heavily promoted, disastrous music festival that landed its promoter in jail in New York earlier this summer.

Video from the event shows lines around the block of a near-empty parking lot. An attendee said on Facebook there were just three tents serving up slices of pizza "smaller than my palm."

"This is bull----!" The fact that my friend and I spent 55 dollars each for such a s----- event like this is unbelievable!" one woman complained on the event's Facebook page. "All we got was warm red wine that tasted like a--."

The Pizza Festival event page posted during the event: "Hi guys, we've been hit by an incredible amount of delays in pizza delivery. Fresh, diverse and delicious pizza was supposed to be delivered every 30 minutes. A make-up tasting will be announced shortly. Sincere apologies. Please do not come for the rest of the night's tastings."

The apology didn't appease attendees.

"Make-up tasting? Shut the ---- up. Give us our money back, how's that for a make up?" one woman retorted.

Furious customers quickly coalesced on Facebook, creating their own group, "Pizza Festival Scam Victims."

"This was a rotten scam, they promoted this as a pizza festival and a hamburger festival," one person said in a post. "People who arrived early said there were about 5 pies cut into micro slices of really bad pizza. There were no hamburgers! Clearly this is a scam and the organizers should be held accountable."

The complaints got the attention of Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office, which opened an investigation into the even on Monday.

A spokesman for the office said they were "concerned about the online complaints" they saw following the event and are asking attendees to submit complaints on the Attorney General's Office's website.

The festival organizer, Ishmael Osekre, didn't respond to Gothamist's requests for comment. On the Facebook event page, however, he blamed event producer Hangry Garden for delaying the start of the event.

But Hangry Garden co-founder Jeremy Asgari told Gothamist his own company had been misled by Osekre. He said Hangry Garden had been hired to provide furniture and games at the pizza festival, but red flags started popping up in the weeks leading up to the event. On the day of the event, festival organizers still hadn't paid Hangry Garden -- and that's when the event producers had to pull out.

"We couldn't be part of it, of course, because we're not going to do an event for free. We started getting the feeling that this wasn't the type of event they promised," Asgari told Gothamist. "We showed up and they didn't have the food vendors, they didn't have anything. I asked them where the vendors were and he said, 'We had trouble finding them so we're ordering pizza to the venue.' I was like are you kidding me? They were supposed to have 30 plus vendors, this is a nightmare."

Osekre was also behind a food festival last year that was widely panned as a scam, according to Gothamist.

Some attendees who bought their tickets to the event through Eventbrite said on Facebook they were told by the ticket broker that the refund policy is entirely up to the festival organizer. Another ticket seller, Goldstar, told customers they were "fully investigating this for our members."