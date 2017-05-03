Car Crashes at Mass. Auto Auction; At Least 2 Dead

WARNING: Live video above could contain graphic content.

At least two people are dead and several others critically injured after a vehicle crashed into a wall at an auto auction site in Billerica, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said they are assisting Billerica police and that "multiple victims" have been reported. They confirmed that there are fatalities, but did not say how many.

Detectives from the district attorney's office are also responding.

"At this point there is no evidence or information to suggest the incident was caused by an intentional or terrorist act," state police said in a statement. "All evidence and information at this time suggests an accidental cause."



A spokesman at Lahey Hospital in Burlington said six patients from the car auction crash are there. He said the majority are in critical condition.

Lowell General Hospital said they have three patients at their main campus. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The accident occurred at 10 a.m. at the Lynnway Auto Auction on Charter Way. According to its website, Lynnway Auto Auction has been a dealer consignment auction since 1997.

Someone who was there told NBC Boston a Jeep Cherokee was inside the auction site and someone was moving it when they lost control and hit a wall. Witnesses said the driver was an older male, around 75 years old, and that he may have had a medical episode.

"It's pretty bad," witness Andre Fedorov said. "There was a loud noise, everyone started running. Just a car was through the wall, there were people on the ground.

"It was definitely an accident," he added. "It wasn't purposeful."

Video from inside the scene shows people milling around the building as the injured are being attended to.

Aerial footage from NBC Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter shows dozens of firefighters and first responders treating injured people outside the building.

Family members of people who were at the auto auction have also begun to arrive at the scene looking for news on their loved ones.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.



A similar incident occurred two years ago at an auction house in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Multiple people were injured when a 78-year-old man who was driving a vehicle at the auction accidentally accelerated, striking numerous people and vehicles. Most of the people injured in that incident were not seriously hurt.